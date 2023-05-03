Britt Adair, a guitarist for the punk band “The Bad Ideas” and Josey Records Kansas City buyer, died. Adair, of Kansas City, Missouri, had suffered an illness before her unexpected demise. The Kansas City music and arts community is grieving the passing of this gifted guitarist and ardent supporter of local artists.

Britt Adair, Who was She?

Britt Adair was a multi-talented musician and art patron in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a talented guitarist in the punk band “The Bad Ideas,” where she demonstrated her abilities as a ripping guitarist. As a Josey Records Kansas City buyer, Adair was also essential to the Kansas City music scene. She worked relentlessly to promote local musicians and encourage budding artists.

She attended the Kansas City Art Institute, where she perfected her skill and grew as an artist. Adair also worked as a camera operator and editor at Firstcut Marketing, where she used her visual storytelling abilities.

Christian LaBeau has been her husband since February 19, 2017. Britt Adair was a community icon recognized for her love of music and an unshakable dedication to promoting and supporting local musicians. She was also featured in a Bridge piece a few years ago, praising her efforts as a female-led record shop owner. Fans, friends, and family will miss her contributions to the Kansas City music and cultural sector.

Britt Adair Died in What Manner?

Britt Adair, a musician and Josey Records Kansas City buyer died recently after a battle with cancer. Adair was a member of the well-known band “The Bad Ideas,” where she demonstrated her talents as a singer and vocalist. Although her family has not confirmed the cause of death, it is believed that complications from a Thyroid disease contributed to her untimely death.

Adair was a well-known pianist who attended the Kansas City Art Institute, where she polished her art and built a reputation for herself. Everyone who knew her adored her, and she will be sorely missed by her fans, family, and friends. Although the world has lost a gifted musician, her legacy and music industry contributions will continue perpetually.

