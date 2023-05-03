Eileen Saki, Rosie the Bar Owner on ‘M*A*S*H,’ Dies at 79

Eileen Saki, actor known for playing bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, died on Monday in Los Angeles following a long battle with cancer.

Eileen appeared in an Uber Eats advertisement a few months ago.

Who was Eileen Saki?

The birth date of her was November 18, 1943. It was her 79th birthday. Rosie was played by Eileen Saki for the longest time. A character named Rosie appeared on several episodes of the Korean War-era sitcom; she owned a local bar for GIs called Rosie’s Bar.

In season 10, she replaced two previous actors who played Rosie. A season of the show first aired in 1981. Shizuko Hoshi had previously been replaced by Frances Fong, but Saki replaced her

She appeared with Tom Hanks in the 1984 film Splash as Dr. Fujimoto. Her other films include CHiPS and History of the World: Part 1 (1981) and Meteor (1979).

Snap Judgement’s episode of season 10 featured Saki’s last appearance. The actress also appeared in episodes of Good Times, CHiPS, The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break!, and Without a Trace. She also worked in the TV film Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story.

Eileen Saki Cause of Death

It is still unclear what caused Eileen Saki’s death. Saki’s death is commonly believed to have been caused by old age. Jeff Maxwell confirmed Saki’s death on his podcast about the show.

Eileen Saki was a talented and beloved actress who will be deeply missed by her fans, friends, and colleagues. She brought life and humor to her portrayal of Rosie the Bar Owner on “MAS*H,” and her performance made her a fan favorite.

Her work on the show helped to make it one of the most iconic and memorable television series of all time.

What happened to Eileen Saki?

Eileen Saki, the actress who portrayed Rosie the Bar Owner on the popular TV series “MASH,” passed away at the age of 79. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. She had a long and successful career as an actress and appeared in numerous TV shows and films, but she was perhaps best known for her role as Rosie, which she played from 1974 to 1983.

Her performance as the feisty and quick-witted bar owner endeared her to audiences, and she remained a beloved figure among “MASH” fans long after the show ended.

Read More: Who was Hollywood? Light on Hollywood Love Village Journey