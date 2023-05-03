Does Tennis Player Venus Williams Have A Husband?

We do not doubt that Venus Williams will be remembered as one of the greatest athletes of all time because she has won seven Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals. Nevertheless, fans want to know: Who is Venus Williams currently seeing? Continue perusing all that we realize about the tennis star’s relationship history.

Who Is Venus Williams?

Venus Ebony Starr Williams, born on 17th June of the year 1980 is an American expert tennis player. A previous world No. Williams is the world’s number one in both singles and doubles. In singles, she has won seven Grand Slam titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She is widely considered to be one of the sport’s greatest-ever athletes.

Her parents, Oracene Price and Richard Williams coached Venus Williams and her younger sister Serena. She became a professional in the year 1994, and in the year 1997, she made it to the US Open final for the first time. Williams won the Wimbledon and US Open titles in the year 2000 and 2001, as well as the Olympic singles gold at the Sydney Olympics in the year 2000.

She debuted at No. 1 in the world of singles. She reached four consecutive major finals between the years 2002 and 2003, but lost each time to Serena, becoming the first African American woman to do so during the Open era and the second of all time. She won only one major title between the years 2003 and 2006 because of injuries.

Who is Venus Williams Dating?

The tennis champion is single, and for the time being, she likes it as such. While recording an Instagram Live in the year 2021, she truly answered a fan question about her adoration life. Numerous individuals had requested a date with her, she stated and she simply denied it as she said she was not dateable. She added that she was fine being single and she was content.

Given that Williams was dating Nicholas Hammond as of the year 2019, the news may surprise some fans. Nicholas (or Nicky) Hammond is an effective leader and a main successor to the Annenberg family fortune. The mogul, who was naturally introduced to a well-to-do family, learned at Trinity School before going to New York College.

After that, he worked as a private financier for famous clients. Hammond’s childhood was generally private, so it was only after he met Williams that he began drawing media consideration.

About Venus’ And Hammond’s Dating Timeline

In the year 2017, Williams and Hammond began dating. The previous couple were spotted showing PDA at a significant number of events and, surprisingly, went to Serena and Alexis Ohanian’s wedding together. Additionally, Hammond frequently sat courtside at the games of his girlfriend.

But they ended their relationship in the year 2019. Fans started to think that Williams and fellow tennis player Reilly Opelka were a big deal after Hammond, mainly because they were often seen together in the year 2021. On the other hand, it would appear that they are just good friends.

Williams dated pro golfer Hank Kuehne from the year 2007 to the year 2010 in her pre-Hammond relationship history. Additionally, it is said that she began dating Cuban model Elio Pis in the year 2012, following their collaboration on her EleVen fashion line.

