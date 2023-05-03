Charles Okello Engola: Uganda Minister Shot Dead By His Bodyguard

The shooting death of a federal minister by his security staff in Uganda has sent shockwaves around the world. Charles Okello Engola, who served as the deputy minister for gender and employment, was the minister who was assassinated in Kampala, the country’s capital. Uganda as a whole is in shock and in a frenzy to find out who killed Colonel Charles Okello Engola and why he killed the deputy minister since the news of his death leaked. Following the killing of the government minister, Ugandans have begun to wonder a lot about how he was killed.

Charles Okello Engola Uganda Minister Shot Dead

Afande Denimaka Music, a well-known Ugandan, paid tribute to Charles Okello Engola by stating, “RIP Minister Engola.” Witnesses claim that the UPDF soldier (bodyguard) who killed Charles Okello Engola did not act aggressively towards bystanders as he made his way from the minister’s residence in Kyanja to a neighbouring salon, where he committed suicide.

Thomas Tayebwa, the deputy speaker of the house, visits the residence of the deceased state minister for labour, employment, and industrial relations. Recall that yesterday was Labour Day. But they still want to know what will happen to the minimum wage bill that was approved by the legislature.

Who Is Charles Okello Engola?

Charles Okello Engola, the deputy minister for gender and labour, was murdered. Wilson Sabiiti, a member of the Ugandan National Army, is the solution. According to reports, the soldier who killed deputy minister Charles Okello Engola by shooting him also killed himself. Wilson Sabiti shot himself in the head after turning the gun. Everyone wants to know the answer to this question: Why did Wilson kill Charles Okello Engola?

Why the government minister the soldier from the Ugandan national army was guarding was slain is still unknown. It’s unclear if they had a disagreement. Wilson Sabiiti, according to sources, was only recently added to Charles Okello Engola’s security. The national army’s security forces reportedly roamed the area.

