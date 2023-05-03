Boosie had what type of cancer? Years after his health diagnosis, rapper shares an update

Boosie Badazz has been battling cancer for an extended period, causing his fans to express concern. However, the rapper recently shared an update about his health on his Instagram account, stating that he is now cancer-free. Additionally, he reflected on the idea that God tests one’s faith throughout life.

He said in the interview, “I was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today but was told he passed last year. Thank u, Dr. Wood, for always making me laugh when I was down u were the best.”

According to Badazz, his surgeon inquired why he was shedding tears before his surgery. In response, Badazz shared that he was reflecting on his various wrongdoings throughout his life.

The rapper recounted that the surgeon reassured him that God is forgiving and that he had conducted more surgical procedures than the number of concerts Badazz had performed in his career thus far.

Boosie Badazz: Diagnosed with cancer in 2015

Boosie Badazz, the American rapper, songwriter, and actor, has faced a challenging battle with cancer. The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015 and underwent surgery to remove the affected kidney.

However, the cancer returned in 2020, and Boosie had to undergo another surgery to remove a part of his colon.

According to Badazz, he felt highly assured on the day of his surgery, thanks to his surgeon. He went to sleep and, four hours later, woke up to discover that everything had gone smoothly. Badazz discussed the alterations he noticed after being discharged from rehab.

Boosie Badazz: Know more about the rapper

Boosie Badazz, also known as Lil Boosie, is a rapper, songwriter, and actor from Louisiana, United States.

He has released numerous albums throughout his career, including “Touchdown 2 Cause Hell,” “Superbad: The Return of Boosie Bad Azz,” and “Boosie Blues Cafe.”

Born Torrence Hatch on November 14, 1982, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Boosie began his music career in the early 2000s. He gained widespread recognition with his 2006 album “Bad Azz,” which featured hits such as “Zoom” and “Wipe Me Down.”

In addition to his music career, Boosie has acted in films such as “Gangsta Musik” and “Last Dayz.” He has also appeared on reality television shows, including “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

