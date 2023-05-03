A rising Florida equestrian star Hannah Serfass died in tragic incident

15-year-old Hannah Serfass Died on Sunday after a tragic accident. Keep reading this article to learn more about Hannah Sefass and her tragic accident.

Hannah Serfass: What happene d with equestrian star

A tragic event occurred on Sunday at Fox Lea Farms in Venice, Florida, resulting in the death of 15-year-old equestrian Hannah Serfass during a jumping competition.

According to the United States Equestrian Federation, the cause of her death was a “rotational fall” unrelated to a failed jump. Although she was quickly transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Serfass did not survive.

Media reports suggest that while riding a 12-year-old Holsteiner named Quaxx 2, Serfass was halfway through the course when the horse stumbled, causing her to fall and land on her head on the ground. The police confirmed that the horse was unharmed in the incident.

Hannah Serfass: Cause of death

It was previously reported that Hannah was a Wildwood Middle High School student. Still, she was a home-schooled student who participated in extracurricular activities with the school, including being a member.

Hannah Sefass: Know more about her

During an event at Fox Lea Farm near Venice, the equestrian community was saddened by the news of the passing of 15-year-old junior show rider Hannah Serfass from Webster, Florida.

Hannah had been highlighted as a talented and dedicated athlete in the March 2023 issue of World Equestrian Center Magazine by Ben Baugh, who praised her coachability and concentration. Her skills allowed her to compete in Michigan and ride the entire winter circuit at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Hannah’s mother, Janine Serfass, shared that her daughter had initially been involved in gymnastics until the fourth grade before transitioning to horse riding and showing, where she displayed her passion and expertise for the sport.

