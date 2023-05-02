Who is Warwick married to? Does Warwick Davis have biological children?

Warwick Davis is a popular British actor as well as television presenter.

Warwick Davis is well-recognized for his title role in the “Willow” (1988) and “Leprechaun” series (1993–2003)

Warwick Davis will seen in the “Valeria 3D Movie” upcoming television series.

In 1982, Warwick Davis made his acting debut with the “Return of the Ewok” film.

In 1989, Warwick Davis made her television debut with the “Prince Caspian/The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” show.

From 2016 to the present, Warwick Davis appears as a presenter in the “Tenable” show.

From 2017 to the present, Warwick Davis appears in the “Comic Relief” television show.

Warwick Davis also appeared in many television shows such as JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales, Star Wars Rebels, Jonathan Creek, The Dumping Ground, Catherine Tate’s Nan, M.I.High, Gulliver’s Travels, and more.

Warwick Davis acted in many movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Celebrity Squares, Ashens and the Quest for the GameChild, An Idiot Abroad, and more.

How Tall is Warwick Davis?

Warwick Davis height is 3 ft 6 in (107 cm). Warwick Davis was born to Susan Davis and Ashley Davis in Epsom, Surrey, England.

Warwick Davis’s full name is Warwick Ashley Davis. Warwick Davis’s age is 53 years. Warwick Davis’s date of birth is 3 February 1970.

Warwick Davis’s father was an insurance worker. Warwick Davis has a sister named Kim Davis. Warwick Davis did his studies at Chinthurst School and City of London Freemen’s School.

Who is Warwick Davis Wife?

Warwick Davis is a married man. Warwick Davis wife is Samantha Davis. She is well-known as the daughter of Davis’ business partner Peter Burroughs.

Samantha Davis also known as the sister of actress Hayley Burroughs.

Warwick Davis met the Burroughs family while working on “The Willow”, in which Peter and Samantha also had a cameo as Nelwyn villagers.

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis married in 1991. Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis are still together.

Does Warwick Davis have biological children?

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis have two children together.

Warwick Davis’s children’s names are Annabelle Davis, Harrison Davis, and Lloyd Davis.

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis had their first son, Lloyd Davis, who died nine days after birth.

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis daughter Annabelle Davis is well-recognized as Sasha Bellman in the CBBC show “The Dumping Ground”.

Read Also:- Brittney Griner Attends Correspondents Association Dinner At The White House With Wife Cherelle