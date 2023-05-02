Who is Savannah Steyn? Know All About Her Personal Details

Savannah Steyn is a 27 years old actress from London. Savannah Steyn is famous for her role as Ash Harper in the “Intergalactic” (2021) television series.

Who is Savannah Steyn?

Savannah Steyn is a well-known British actress. Savannah Steyn will be seen as Lori in the “5lbs of Pressure” upcoming film and as Young Ahsoka Tano in the “Ahsoka” upcoming television series.

Where is Savannah Steyn from?

Savannah Steyn was born to her parents in Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom. Savannah Steyn’s nationality is British.

Savannah Steyn is 27 years, and her birth date is 1996. Savannah Steyn is of South African descent.

Savannah Steyn did her studies at BRIT School and Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Savannah Steyn Movies and Tv Shows Career

In 2016, Savannah Steyn made her acting debut as Charlie in thr “Fulcrum” Short film. In 2018, Savannah Steyn appeared as Amma in the “Ladies Day” Shortflix.

In 2019, Savannah Steyn also acted as Lisa in the “Crawl” film.

In 2017, Savannah Steyn made her television debut with “The Tunnel” series.

In 2018, Savannah Steyn appeared in the “A Discovery of Witches” and “Wannabe” television series.

Savannah Steyn also appeared in the “House of the Dragon” and “Mister Winner” television series.

Savannah Steyn, who played Laena Velaryon in #HouseOfTheDragon, is reportedly cast as ‘Clone Wars’ era Ahsoka Tano in the ‘AHSOKA’ Star Wars series 😍 pic.twitter.com/mrHMwhX6n4 — westerosies (@westerosies) December 21, 2022

