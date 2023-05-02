Who is Jesse McFadden? The first victim of Oklahoma home death has been identified

Authorities in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma, discovered seven deceased individuals on Monday within a residence, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The killings are being probed by law enforcement officials, who also focus on two missing teenage girls and the individual they were believed to be with.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol had reported that Jesse McFadden might be with Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, but McFadden was identified as one of the deceased individuals found at the scene.

The search for Webster and Brewer was terminated after McFadden’s property was examined. Police have revealed that the girls stayed at McFadden’s house for a sleepover with his stepdaughter.

Jesse McFadden: Who was he?

Living in Henryetta, Oklahoma, with his wife, her daughter, and two sons, Jesse McFadden was a 39-year-old registered sex offender who worked as an independent contractor.

He was born on August 24, 1983, and was previously incarcerated for approximately 20 years after being convicted of first-degree rape in McAlester, Oklahoma, during his early 20s. After being released in October 2020, he was required to register with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry.

Court records indicate that McFadden was expected to appear in Muskogee County District Court for a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor through technology and possession of child pornography on Monday.

However, when he did not attend court, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

In a previous incident in July 2016, he was accused of possessing a cell phone while imprisoned at Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft. He allegedly used to contact a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee. McFadden was eventually released from prison on October 30, 2020.

Public reaction on this issue:

Husband

Americans have been voting heavily for pro-criminal candidates, so you get this. I would give the death penalty for child molestation, child porn, and rape. I know what a mean guy I am, huh? It’s not what Americans want; they want to go easy on these guys.

Patrick

How do you get released on parole from a rape conviction when you have been charged with new sex crimes with a minor while still in prison on the rape charge..???

Someone must examine the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Boards’ procedures and its members.

Pat

Yet another Oklahoma tragedy. I had thought that red states were tough on crime, and this sort of thing wouldn’t go on. My sympathy to the parents of those two girls. Also, I hope they identify the bodies so those families can find a little closure.

