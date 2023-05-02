Who is Bobby Davros partner? How long has Bobby davros been married?

Bobby Davros is a notable actor, writer as well as a soundtrack.

Bobby Davros is well-recognized for his work in the Copy Cats (1985), EastEnders (1985), and Footballers Wive$: Overtime (2005).

In 2022, Bobby Davros appeared in the “Left Right & Centre” tv series.

As a writer, Bobby Davros worked on “Davro” (1990), “Copy Cats” (1986), and “Sketch Pad” (1989) television series.

In 2011, Bobby Davros also released a “Rude Tube” soundtrack.

How old is Bobby Davro?

Bobby Davros’ real name is Robert Christopher Nankeville. Bobby Davros’ age is 64 years. Bobby Davros’ date of birth is 13 September 1958.

Bobby Davros was born to Bill Nankeville and Jeanette Nankeville in Ashford, Middlesex, England.

Bobby Davros’ height is 1.72 m. Bobby Davros’ nationality is British.

Who is Bobby Davros Wife?

Bobby Davros’ marital status is divorced. Bobby Davros wife was Trudi Jameson.

Bobby Davros married Trudi Jameson in 1993. After ten years of marriage, in 2003, Bobby and Trudi Jameson got divorced.

Bobby Davros and Trudi Jameson have three children- Marnie Brooke, Tierney Lake, and Brittany Raine. Trudi Jameson is from Sutton Coldfield.

Who is Bobby Davros Girlfriend/Fiancee?

Bobby Davros is in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend. Bobby Davros is engaged to his girlfriend. Bobby Davros girlfriend/fiancee is Vicky Wright.

Vicky Wright is the daughter of Wolves and England footballer Billy Wright.

Bobby Davos and Vicky Wright dated each other from 2007 to 201, almost four years.

After divorcing his wife, Bobby Davos again started his relationship with his girlfriend, Vicky Wright.

Recently, Bobby Davos revealed that his new fiancee Vicky Wright had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

What soap was Bobby Davros in?

In 1990, Bobby Davros made his acting debut with the “A Kind of Magic” television series as Ringo.

From 1990 to 1991, Bobby Davros appeared in 14 episodes of the “Davro” tv series.

From 2006 to 2007, Bobby Davros appeared in 66 episodes of “EastEnders” television series as Vinnie.

Bobby Davros also appeared in many television series such as Rock with Laughter, Bob Martin, The Hypnotic World of Paul McKenna, The Impressionable Jon Culshaw, Noel’s House Party, Children in Need, French Fries on the Golden Front, The All Star Impressions Show, Footballers Wive$: Overtime, Resting, and Crime Stories.

