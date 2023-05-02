What was the Identity of Deputy Craig Chamberlin? What Caused His Death?

Craig Chamberlin, a former Spokane County sheriff’s deputy who also ran for sheriff, died abruptly.

What Happened to Craig Chamberlin?

Craig Chamberlin, a former Spokane County Sheriff’s Department officer, died on April 30, 2023, at 52. The devastating news got shared on his GoFundMe page, which his family created to help with burial expenses.

Craig Chamberlin: Who was He?

In Spokane Valley, Craig Chamberlin spent his early years. He earned a football scholarship from the University of Puget Sound and enrolled there after graduating from University High School in 1988. He joined the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office a few years after graduating with a BA in Economics. After three years with OCSO, he transferred to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, where he actively engaged the public and carried out outreach via his ‘Ask Deputy Craig’ segments on the news.

Chamberlin, who had worked for SCSO for 23 years, announced his decision to run for sheriff in February last year. Chamberlin served for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. He gave countless TV interviews while working for the Sheriff’s Office.

He intended to run for sheriff in 2022 but backed out due to criticism. Former sheriff Ozzie Knezovich dismissed Chamberlin after an inquiry into his behavior. Chamberlin said that his plan to run for sheriff was motivated by the political motivations of the termination. After 25 years as a constable, Chamberlin took a new path and got hired by SERVPRO of Spokane County, which repairs damage caused by fire, water, and mold.

