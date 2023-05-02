What is the Reason for Mike Shannon’s Death? Long-Time Broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals

Mike Shannon, a longtime St. deceased on April 29, 2023: former player for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Who is Mike Shannon?

St. Mike Shannon, a longtime broadcaster and member of the St. 29 April 2023 in St. Louis, Illinois. He had 83 years of age. The St. Mike was remembered in a Facebook post by the St. Louis Cardinals. He served as a voice, a friend, and an inspiration for many generations. Mike Shannon, a native of St. Louis, was mentioned in the post. Mike played for the Cardinals for nine seasons starting in 1962. He was essential to their ability to win the World Series in 1964 and 1967. Mike is best remembered for hitting the first home run at Busch Memorial Stadium and the final home run at Sportsman’s Park in 1966.

In 1962, Mike joined the Cardinals’ broadcast team after leaving the group and served as the team’s radio voice for the next 50 years. According to the Facebook post, “Generations of Cardinals fans grew up listening to his voice, stories, and unbridled passion for the game. Here is what is currently known about the legendary Cardinals player’s passing.

What is the Reason for Mike Shannon’s Death?

The cause of Mike’s demise is still unknown. Mike previously experienced health uncertainty in October and November 2020 due to contracting COVID-19. As per the St. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Mike was hospitalized for 15 days while he was ill. At the time, it wasn’t known if he would survive because he had tried several unsuccessful treatments. At one point, Mike had to be given oxygen and was put into a coma. He couldn’t recover until he received the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail.

For his 50th and final season as the team’s broadcaster, in 2021, Mike returned to the broadcast booth after recovering from his illness. Mike’s two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren are still living, along with his second wife, Lori Bergman.

Read Also – Virginia Beach Devastated by Tornado: Homes Destroyed and Lives Disrupted