What Does TikTok’s Card Fruit Mean? Shopping Ploy Explained 

TikTok users have gone to the platform to learn more about which fruit items they should purchase.

What Does TikTok’s Card Fruit Mean?

The TikTok card fruit craze refers to a strategy that online users use to decide what variety of fruit to buy. This trend allows consumers to browse various statistics to determine whether produce goods are organically produced or chemically modified. The numbers may be found on the fruit’s barcode label.

By glancing at the first few numbers, shoppers aware of this procedure may discern the difference between natural fruits and fruits containing genetic alterations. Fruit barcodes, for example, are denoted by the digits four, eight, and nine.

If the pricing lookup number begins with four, the fruit in issue has been treated with chemicals and pesticides. If the PLU number starts with 8, the fruit item has undergone genetic engineering.

A PLU with five digits beginning with nine indicates that the food got cultivated organically.

What does GMO Stand for?

When genetically modified organisms or GMOs handle food, the product is changed unnaturally. Apples, papayas, and pineapples are all available in GMO variants. GMO fruit cultivars are used for a variety of reasons. Plant diseases may be resistant to genetically modified produce. Modifications may also be made to increase the fruit’s resistance to herbicides.

Genetic modifications may also be used to extend the shelf life of a product and avoid browning.

