Queen of Masks: Here Is The Release Date And Preview Of Episode 4

The most recent vengeance thriller to appear on our screens is Queen of Masks. The story centres on four women who are brought together by fate, but Go Yoo na harbours resentment towards the other three.

Summary Of Queen of Masks

Yoo-na became a assassin ten years ago as a result of the false accusations made against her by these so-called pals. She had to leave and go to the US as a result, but her daughter went missing and she returned to Korea. She plots her retaliation as she runs into some of her former friends. Her daughter vanished after a while. Her daughter needs to go to Korea, thus she must return. She made the decision to exact revenge on her pals. She began experiencing memories of how her pals had deceived her and turned her into a murderer when she ran across her old friends. The battle for her to exact revenge is still ongoing in the plot.

Queen of Masks: Episode 4

Queen of Masks will be broadcast on Channel A for Korean viewers. It will be accessible on Viki+ in a few regions for viewers outside of those areas. Even though the translations are some of the best online across all other streaming sites, please expect a delay when Viki uploads the episodes following their initial airing in Korea. The fourth episode of Queen of Masks will air on Channel A on May 2 at around 10:30 p.m. The episodes should be released at around 7 o’clock, however as was already indicated, please anticipate a wait for those that are fully subtitled.

According to the schedule, Episode 4 will last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, which is in accordance with the length of the other episodes.Two episodes will air each week for the first 16 episodes of Queen of Masks season 1. After this one, there will be twelve additional episodes to watch, keeping all of that in mind. The programme will air on Monday and Tuesday each week.

Read Also: Gotham Knights Season 1 : Here Is The Review Of Episode 7