Michael Allen’s Death And Obituary: He Got Shot Outside The Eclipse Bar In Bodmin

A prominent college rugby player, Michael Allen, was slain outside a nightclub on Sunday. The athlete, 35, of Liskeard, died after police were summoned to a significant brawl early Sunday morning. At the scene, seven further injuries were recorded. Following reports of a street brawl, Mr. Allen got found murdered on the stage at the Eclipse venue on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Michael Allen Passed Away:

Social media users are outraged by Michael Allen’s murder and are demanding heavy penalties for those guilty. Michael Allen’s unexpected death has caused grief among his family, friends, and relations. According to the investigation, Michael Allen died from fatal wounds inflicted by a sharp object stabbing. According to local media, Michael Allen, 33, of Bodmin, was murdered early Sunday morning near the Eclipse Nightclub.

Officers were called to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road at 3.15 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a large brawl. A 24-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and inflicting severe bodily damage with intent. On Monday, the Bodmin Magistrates’ Court granted the police more time to detain and interview the suspect.

According to authorities, the hunt for other suspects in the incident has been halted. Another seven persons were injured and sent to the hospital. Sources report that two persons are still in the hospital recuperating from surgery due to the event, while five have since been discharged.

Obituary for Michael Allen:

Mr. Allen’s former club, Bodmin Rugby Club, has created a memorial place where people may gather and remember him. Following the athlete’s death by stabbing in Cornwall, condolences have poured in for an “absolute legend” and “kind-hearted” rugby player.

Officers will be present to assist the community on Monday between 16:00 and 18:00 BST, twice daily from 10:00 to 12:00, and again the following week between 16:00 and 18:00 BST.

Mr. Allen, a well-liked rugby player at the local Bodmin RFC who resided in Bodmin and is the subject of an ongoing police inquiry, has received tributes from family, friends, and teammates.

