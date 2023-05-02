Michael Allen: Rugby Player Stabbed To Death Near Cornwall Nightclub

The person who perished in a Bodmin incident that sent seven other people to the hospital has been identified as Michael Allen. Local media have identified the victim of early Sunday morning fighting near the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin as 35-year-old Michael Allen.

What Happened To Michael Allen?

After the event, at least seven more people with “serious” to “minor” stabbing wounds were sent to the hospital. A 24-year-old Bodmin man has been detained by Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and intentionally causing great bodily damage.

The inquiry is ongoing, and Mr. Allen, who resided in Bodmin and was a well-liked player at the neighbourhood rugby club Bodmin RFC, has been remembered by family, friends, and teammates. Mike was only a beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who adored his dogs, according to a brief statement from his family. At this time, his family respectfully requests privacy.

Tributes For Michael Allen

“You were a great funny guy Michael Allen, an absolute legend, heart of gold,” a buddy posted on social media. Big dude utterly gutted, rest in peace.Another acquaintance expressed her sorrow and paid respect to her “kind-hearted” friend, who went by the nickname “Chabel,” on Facebook. Another expressed her sorrow on the platform and called Mr. Allen “such a lovely, bubbly lad.”

On Sunday night, The Hole in the Wall in Bodmin observed a moment of silence in memory of Mr Allen since it was a bar he frequented, especially with his teammates. Bodmin Rugby Club has also been designated as a memorial spot where people can assemble to memorialise Mr. Allen. “Mike joined the team early this season and rapidly established himself as a key member of our group. We are all forever changed by his generosity and laughter, and we will all miss him terribly.

There is a monument set up outside the rugby club where people are welcome to go to pay their condolences and lay flowers. “Our sympathies are with Mike’s family at this tragic time. Go far, brother.

It was a pleasure Chabel,” said fellow Bodmin RFC player Ollie Brooks next to a photo of him playing rugby. Go far, brother. Michael Allen. Also praising his teammate, Lachlan Blacklaw wrote: “It was a pleasure Chabel. Always Remembered, Brother. Run hard and long.

Read Also: Has Belgian Snooker Luca Brecel Been Diagnosed With Cancer?