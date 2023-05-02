Kelsie Davies, Who Was She? Details of an Accident that Killed Two Australian Girls

When a vehicle driven by a 13-year-old kid who had stolen it slammed with a teenage girl and two other young people, they died. Kelsie Davies of Oakhurst, Queensland, Australia, died only weeks before turning 18 in a tragic accident at Maryborough, roughly 130 miles north of Brisbane.

Kelsie Davies, Who Was She?

Kelsie Davies was a young, optimistic adolescent girl who unfortunately died on May 1, 2023, after being hit by a reckless 13-year-old boy driving a stolen automobile. Kelsie was also a standout student at Maryborough’s Riverside Christian College, where she earned her degree in 2022. Heartbroken by the occurrence were the instructors and professors at Maryborough, Australia’s Riverside Christian College, where Ms. Davies received her diploma last year.

Tom Smith, a Bundaberg Labour MP who participated in seminars before being sworn into the Queensland legislature in 2020, was one of her teachers. Every teacher wishes they could have had the opportunity to work with Kelsie, according to Mr. Smith. She was always eager to learn, keen to achieve high objectives, and most importantly, she was a kind, sweet-natured youngster liked by all her peers.” Her friends and family are saddened and crushed in the aftermath of her untimely demise.

Similarly, Labour MP for Bundaberg Tom Smith stated that it is difficult to express why Kelsie will be missed. However, he is confident that her Riverside High School graduating class of last year will be heartbroken and representing their loss for someone so important to them. Kelsie was also a devoted daughter to her parents and an adoring friend.

Two Australian Girls Got Killed in a Car Accident:

Three young ladies have been identified as victims of a horrible car accident caused by a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen Mercedes. The reportedly stolen vehicle slammed into a Holden at around 10.45 p.m. on April 30, 2023, in Maryborough, 245 kilometers north of Brisbane, killing church pastor Michale Chandler, 29, and Kelsie Davies, 17.

Furthermore, the impact pushed the car into a Mazda, killing 52-year-old nurse driver Sheree Robertson on her way home from work. Sheree was allegedly murdered inadvertently on her way home from work at the nearby Maryborough Hospital. In addition, a passenger in the Holden got taken to a Brisbane hospital for medical treatment.

After being transferred to the hospital, the alleged driver of the Mercedes was detained and charged with three counts of reckless driving resulting in death and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police are investigating if another individual was in the car with the accused after allegations of someone leaving the area. Maryborough police received the theft report for the Mercedes involved in the incident at 8:40 p.m. on April 30.

