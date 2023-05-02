Jenna Ortega Takes on the Role of Goody Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday”

Netflix’s series “Wednesday” has been creating buzz among fans of the iconic “Goody Addams Family” franchise. The show will feature a talented cast, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

Role of Jenna Ortega as Goody

It has been announced that Jenna Ortega will be taking on the role of Goody, a student at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday will attend school.

Ortega has previously appeared in popular shows like “Jane the Virgin” and “You,” as well as in the movie “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.”

Ortega expressed her excitement about playing the role of Goody Addams in an interview with PopBuzz, saying, “I’m excited for people to see how we reinvent the Addams Family universe, and how they’ll react to all of the new characters.”

What Can Fans Expect from Ortega’s Portrayal of Goody Addams?

Ortega’s performance as Goody is sure to be a highlight of the “Wednesday” series. With her talent for portraying complex characters and bringing depth to every role she takes on, fans can expect an engaging and portrayal of Goody Addams.

The chemistry between Ortega and the rest of the cast is also something to look forward to. Speaking about her experience on set, Ortega said, “It was so much fun being on set with everyone, we all clicked really well.

It was really cool to see how the characters came to life with the help of the amazing costumes and set design.”

Who is Goody Addams?

The Addams Family franchise has a new member, Goody Addams, who was developed especially for the “Wednesday” series. She is identified as a Nevermore Academy student who is popular for her positive attitude and bubbly personality.

But as the show goes on, viewers will learn that she is more complex than first appears.

Ortega said of her character, “Goody’s a little pushed of a ray of sunshine in contrast to the rest of the characters, but you’ll see as the show goes with, that there’s definitely more depth to her.”

