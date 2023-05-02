Is Andy Cohen Married? Who does Andy Cohen have a child with?

Andy Cohen is a notable American Radio and television talk show host. Andy Cohen also a producer and writer.

In 2004, Andy Cohen made his television debut with the “$ex and the City” series as Shoe salesman.

From 2006 to the present, Andy Cohen work as Executive producer on the “The Real Housewives” television show.

From 2009 to the present, Andy Cohen work as Host and executive producer in the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” show.

From 2017 to the present, Andy Cohen work as a co-host in the “New Year’s Eve Live” show.

In 2023, Andy Cohen appeared in the “Gossip Girl” and “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” television series.

Who is Andy Cohen and why is he famous?

Andy Cohen is a famous executive producer and host of Bravo’s late night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live!”. Andy Cohen is 54 years old American television and radio talk show host, writer as well as a producer.

What nationality is Andy Cohen?

Andy Cohen’s full name is Andrew Joseph Cohen. Andy Cohen’s age is 54 years. Andy Cohen’s birth date is 2 June and his birth year is 1968. Andy Cohen was born to Lou Cohen and Evelyn Cohen in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

Andy Cohen’s nationality is American. Andy Cohen’s height is 1.75 m. Andy Cohen has a sister names Emily Rosenfeld. Andy Cohen did his studies at Clayton High School and Boston University.

Who is Andy Cohen Wife?

Andy Cohen is not married. Andy Cohen does not even have a wife. Andy Cohen is openly [email protected]

The one thing everyone wanted to know about Andy Cohen was who his wife and girlfriend were- Is Andy Cohen Married? What is the name of Andy Cohen’s wife? Is Andy Cohen Still Married?

Andy Cohen has not had any Affair or Relationship before. Andy Cohen has never dated anyone before or shared any details. Andy Cohen is currently single.

Who does Andy Cohen have a child with?

Andy Cohen does not have any Wife or Husband and is not dating anyone right now. Andy Cohen is a single father of two children.

Andy Cohen announced in December 2018 that he was going to be a father in 2019 with the help of a surrogate.

Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin Allen Cohen was born on 4 February 2019. Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy Eve Cohen was born on 29 April 2022.

