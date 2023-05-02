Hannah Serfass: 15-Year-Old Equestrian Passed Away In Accident At Fox Lea Farm

Hannah Serfass, a promising junior show rider from Webster, Florida, who was 15 years old, passed away on Sunday as a result of a mishap while taking part in a competition at Fox Lea Farm, an equestrian facility on Auburn Road close to Venice.

What Happened To Hannah Serfass?

Serfass, a young rider, had just completed jump No. 5 and was midway through a hunter/jumper competition course. The horse cleared the obstacle well, moved two or three paces to the next one, planted its left front hoof, and then the horse leaned down noticeably towards its left front hoof, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

The rider then reportedly fell forward, off the horse in the same direction, and onto the ground as a result of the motion, according to the reporter. The horse then carried on falling in the same direction, knocking the rider to the ground and landing on his head. First assistance was administered by staff members of Fox Lea Farm and others before Sarasota County Fire Rescue arrived. Serfass was transported by EMS to the Venice Campus of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was subsequently declared dead.

Following an equestrian accident while participating in a competition at Fox Lea Farm in south Sarasota County, a 15-year-old girl from Central Florida passed away on Sunday. In a hunter/jumper competition, Hannah Serfass was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, when the horse stumbled and fell, according to a report.

The fall was not caused by an attempt to jump, according to the statement. The Webster teen competed on the track team for Wildwood Middle High School. For her maiden performance, Jumping Under the Stars Charity Challenge Ride, Fox Lea Farm was earlier ready.

How Did Hannah Serfass Passed Away?

On Monday, a representative of the Sumter County School District confirmed her name but added that she was really home-schooled and took part in extracurricular activities with the school. The track squad, according to the curriculum administrator for the Sumter County School District, was highly attached to her and engaged with her.

On Monday morning, the team members were informed of her passing. The US Hunter Association, Fox Lea Farm, and the federation all expressed their sincere sympathies to the Serfass family in the statement.

Additionally, the release from the Federation’s spokeswoman, Vicki Lowell, stated that the federation takes every accident very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the incident to determine what can be done to reduce risk and improve safety in equation sport.

Read Also: Megan Eugenio: Famous Influencer Private Videos Goes Leaked After Phone Hacked