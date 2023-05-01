Who is Tim Bachman married to? Know his Married Life

Tim Bachman was well-recognized for his work with rock bands “Brave Belt” and “Bachman–Turner Overdrive” (BTO).

Tim Bachman co-founded BTO with three other members. BTO is one such group that sold around 30 million albums in the world.

Tim Bachman also featured his brothers – Robbie (drums), Randy (guitar/vocals), and Fred Turner (bass/vocals).

Tim Bachman’s debut studio album with his BTO group was “Bachman-Turner Overdrive”, released in 1973.

Tim Bachman Releases a Total of 10 Studio Albums, including Not Fragile, Head On, Bachman–Turner Overdrive II, Freeways, Rock n’ Roll Nights, Trial by Fire: Greatest & Latest, ad more.

In 1973, Tim Bachman released his debut single “Gimme Your Money Please”. In 1996, Tim Bachman released his last single “The House of the Rising Sun”.

Tim Bachman also released many songs such as “Wooly Bully”, “Service with a Smile”, “Down the Road”, “My Wheels Won’t Turn”, “Lookin’ Out for #1”, “Take It Like a Man”, “Roll On Down the Highway”, “Down to the Line”, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, “Let It Ride”, and more.

How did Tim Bachman Die?

Tim Bachchan died on 28 April 2023. When Tim Bachmann died, he was 71 years old.

The cause of death of Tim Bachman was complications of cancer. In 2008, Tim Bachchan once had a heart attack and after that, he had a quadruple bypass surgery.

After hearing the news of Tim Bachman’s death, there was a wave of sadness in the music industry. Many celebrities and fans have paid tribute to Tim Bachchan through social media.

Guitarist Tim Bachman, who co-founded the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive along with his brothers Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner, in 1973, has died at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/V54NwTifaw — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 30, 2023

Tim Bachchan was born to his parents in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Tim Bachchan’s birth date was 1 August 1951. Tim Bachchan has a sibling whose name is Randy Bachman. Tim Bachchan’s nationality was Canadian.

Who was Tim Bachman Wife?

Tim Bachchan’s marital status is unavailable.

There is no information on whether Tim Bachchan has a wife or not. Tim Bachchan never mentioned his married life and wife.

Tim Bachchan’s fans are still confused and ask many questions- Is Tim Bachchan married? Who is Tim Bachman married to? What is Tim Bachchan’s Wife’s name?

According to the sources, Tim Bachchan’s wife was Kelly Pellicci. Tim Bachchan has a son whose name is Paxton Bachman. He is a blues/rock guitarist.

Tim Bachchan is well-known as the uncle of musician Tal Bachman. Tal is the son of Randy Bachman.

