Who is Katherine Heigl’s husband? Is Katherine Heigl still married?

Katherine Heigl is a famous American actress. She is also a former fashion model.

Katherine Heigl is well-recognized for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005-2010) television series.

From 2021 to 2023, Katherine Heigl appeared as Tully Hart in the “Firefly Lane” television series.

How old is Katherine Heigl?

Katherine Heigl’s age is 44 years. Katherine Heigl’s full name is Katherine Marie Heigl. Katherine Heigl’s date of birth is 24 November 1978v.

Katherine Heigl was born to Nancy Heigl and Paul Heigl in Columbia Hospital for Women, Washington, D.C.

Katherine Heigl has four siblings- Meg Heigl, Jason Heigl, Holt Heigl, and John Heigl. Katherine Heigl’s mother is of German descent and Katherine Heigl’s father is of Irish and German ancestry.

Katherine Heigl did her studies at New Canaan High School. Katherine Heigl’s nationality is American.

Who is Katherine Heigl husband?

Katherine Heigl is a married woman. Katherine Heigl husband is Josh Kelley. He is a famous Singer.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelly got engaged in June 2006. The couple met a year earlier on the set of their music video for “Only You”.

In 2007, Katherine Heigl married on December 23, 2007, in Park City, Utah.

Katherine Heigl lived in Oakley, Utah with her husband and children.

In September 2009, Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelly adopted a South Korean daughter, and in April 2012, the couple adopted a second American daughter.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley children’s names are Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun Kelley, and Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Katherine Heigl Movies and tv shows

In 1992, Katherine Heigl made her film debut with the “That Night” film.

In 1996, Katherine Heigl made her television debut with the “Wish Upon a Star” series.

Katherine Heigl is famous for her role in the Suits, State of Affairs, Grey’s Anatomy, Doubt, and Roswell series.

Katherine Heigl acted in many movies such as King of the Hill, Wish Upon a Star, Bride of Chucky, Valentine, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Knocked Up, Life as We Know It, One for the Money, Home Sweet Hell, Unforgettable, Jackie & Ryan, Fear of Rain, and more.

Katherine Heigl appeared in many television series like The Tempest, The Twilight Zone, Love Comes Softly, Wuthering Heights, Romy and Michele: In the Beginning, Critical Assembly, Evil Never Dies, and more.

