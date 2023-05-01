Who is Elle King’s partner? Is Elle King still married?

Elle King is a famous American singer-songwriter, musician as well as an actress.

Elle King’s musical style is influenced by country, blues, and rock.

In 2012, Elle King released her debut EPs “The Elle King EP”. In 2015, Elle King released her debut album “Love Stuff”.

In 2018, Elle King released her second studio album “Shake the Spirit”. In 2023, Elle King her third studio album “Come Get Your Wife”.

In 2020, Elle King released her second EPs “In Isolation”.

In 2014, Elle King released her debut single “Ex’s & Oh’s”.

In 2022, Elle King released “Honky Tonk Disco Nights” and “Worth a Shot” singles.

Elle King also released many songs like “American Girl”, “Good Girls”, “Shame”, “Best of You”, “Please Come Home for Christmas”, “Baby Outlaw”, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”, “Under the Influence”, and more.

As an actress, in 1999, Elle King made her film debut with the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” as Cookie Girl.

In 2023, Elle King appears as Female Farmer in the “Daddy Daughter Trip” film.

Elle King also acted in many movies like The Benchwarmers, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, The Last Playlist, Wild Cherry, and Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.

In 2017, Elle King made her television debut with the “Say Yes to The Dress” show. Elle King also appeared in the “Pete the Cat” and “Catfish” series.

How old is Elle King?

Elle King’s full name is Tanner Elle Schneider. Elle King’s birth year is 3 July and her birth year is 1989. Elle King’s age is 33 years. Elle King was born to Rob Schneider and London King in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Elle King has a sibling whose name is Noah King. Elle King did her studies at Elisabeth Irwin High School/Little Red School House and the University of the Arts. Elle King’s nationality is American.

Who is Elle King Husband?

Elle King’s marital status is divorced. Elle King husband was Andrew Ferguson.

Elle King and Andrew Ferguson started dating each other in January 2016. Elle and Andrew meet in a hotel lobby in London.

Twelve days after meeting, the couple married in San Francisco Bay.

Elle King and Andrew Ferguson got married on 14 February 2016. The couple parted ways on 15 May 2017 after a year of marriage.

Who is Elle King Boyfriend?

Elle King in a relationship. Elle King boyfriend is Dan Tooker. He is a tattoo artist.

Elle King got engaged to Dan Toucker on 9 October 2020. Five months after getting engaged, Allie reveals she is pregnant with Dan Toucker’s first child.

On 1 September 2021, Elle King gave birth to Dan Toucker’s first child, Zika named Lucky.

Elle King and Dan Tooker are still together.

