Who is Bonnie Raits husband? Is Bonnie Raitt still married?

Bonnie Raitt is a notable American singer and guitarist.

In 1971, Bonnie Raitt released her self-titled debut album.

Bonnie Raitt was also a frequent session player and collaborator with other artists, including Little Feat, Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, John Prine, The Pointer Sisters, and Leon Russell.

Bonnie Raitt’s studio albums are Give It Up and Nine Lives.

Bonnie Raitt released 18 studio albums, including Takin’ My Time, Sweet Forgiveness, Streetlights, Green Light, Nick of Time, Just Like That…, Silver Lining, and more.

In 1972, Bonnie Raitt released her debut single “Too Long at the Fair”.

In 2022, Bonnie Raitt released her last song “Made Up Mind”.

Bonnie Raitt is also released many songs like “Used to Rule the World”, “I Will Not Be Broken”, “Right Down the Line”, “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”, “I Can’t Help You Now”, “Time of Our Lives”, “Lover’s Will”, “Rock Steady”, “Love Sneakin’ Up On You”, “Not the Only One”, “Something to Talk About”, “Keep This Heart in Mind”, “Runaway”, “No Way to Treat a Lady”, and more.

How old is Bonnie Raits?

Bonnie Raitt’s full name is Bonnie Lynn Raitt. Bonnie Raitt’s age is 73 years. Bonnie Raitt date of birth is 8 November 1949. Bonnie Raitt was born to John Raitt and Marjorie Haydock in Burbank, California, United States.

Bonnie Raitt has two siblings- Steven Raitt and David Raitt. Bonnie Raitt’s faher was an actor and Bonnie Raitt’s mother was a pianist. Bonnie Raitt did her studies at Oakwood Friends School and Harvard University.

Who is Bonnie Raits husband?

Bonnie Raitt’s marital status is divorced. Bonnie Raitt husband was Michael O’Keefe. He is a popular actor.

Bonnie Raitt and Michael O’Keefe were married on 27 April 1991.

After eight years of marriage, Bonnie and Michael divorced on 9 November 1999.

Bonnie Raitt also dated actor John Larroquette in 2009. In addition, Bonnie Raitt was also linked with Euge Groove.

