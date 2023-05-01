What is the Identity of Francisco Oropeza? Police in Texas are Looking for the Suspect in the Texas Mass Shooting

A sad occurrence happened late Friday night at a home in Cleveland, Texas, some 45 miles northeast of Houston. According to investigators, the event included Francisco Oropeza, who was ordered to cease shooting in his yard due to the noise but fatally shot at least five individuals, including an 8-year-old kid. According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, four persons died at the site, while a fifth died from their injuries at a hospital.

What is the Identity of Francisco Oropeza?

According to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK, authorities are searching for the culprit, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. Oropeza has been given an arrest warrant with a $5 million bond, and officials think he fled the scene on foot or by bicycle and is now within a two-mile radius. The event occurred after the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office got a complaint about harassment in Cleveland, a city approximately 55 miles north of Houston, at 11:31 p.m. on Friday.

Sheriff Greg Capers said a family was shot “execution style” in their house. As neighbors attempted to put a baby to sleep, the suspect, still on the run, was reportedly asked to stop firing his gun. Cleveland, a hamlet roughly 45 miles north of Houston, was the site of the incident.

Sheriff Capers determined that the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle. Authorities are still searching for the culprit, and there is a significant police presence at the location. “The Mexican male subject has been known to shoot his [gun] out in the front yard, as evidenced by shell casings laying in the front yard,” the sheriff told reporters.

US Mass Shooting:

Based on the Archive of Gun Violence, including the massacre in Cleveland, Texas, only one of 174 mass shootings has occurred in the US this year. These shootings are classified as occurrences in which four or more persons, not including the gunman, are injured or killed.

The frequency of these occurrences is a continual cause of anxiety and concern for Americans afraid of becoming victims of gun violence in locations as familiar as their homes.

