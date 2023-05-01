What Caused Shaquil Barrett’s Youngest Daughter’s Death?

This past weekend, Shaquil Barrett, a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a tragic loss. On Sunday morning, Barrett’s girl, Arrayah, died at the family home.

Shaquil Loses His Youngest Daughter

Arrayah was the youngest of Barrett’s four children with Jordanna, his wife. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stated on Twitter following the tragic news which stated that the tragic news of today broke everyone in the Buccaneers family’s heart, and during this unimaginably difficult time, Shaq, Jordanna, and the Barrett family were in their thoughts and prayers.

The statement added that they were offering their support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of Barrett’s beloved daughter Arrayah, even though no words can provide comfort.

How Did Arrayah Barrett Die?

Arrayah Barrett, the daughter of Shaquil Barrett, drowned and died. Around 9:30 in the morning, a call came in about a child falling into a pool, to which Tampa police responded. In the wake of falling into the family’s pool, was moved to a neighbourhood emergency clinic where she had lifesaving estimates taken on her. She was declared dead after she could not be revived.

The situation is the subject of an ongoing investigation, but the police believe it was an accident without any suspicious activity.

Know About Shaquil Barrett

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 17th November of the year 1992 and he began his football career as a defensive end while attending Boys’ Latin School of Maryland. While he was a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he continued his athletic career and won numerous awards. Barrett transferred to Colorado State University after his sophomore year, where he excelled as a player.

Shaq Barrett entered the 2014 NFL Draft after his college career but was not selected. He then became a free agent and signed with the Denver Broncos. He quickly became a force to be reckoned with on the field despite his lack of draft status, and his hard work paid off when he won Super Bowl 50 in the year 2016 with the Broncos.

Shaq Barrett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the year 2019 after becoming a free agent and playing for the Broncos for five successful seasons. He continued to improve his level of play, and in the year 2019, he had a great year, leading the league in sacks and being named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams. He led the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV in the year 2021, which was the second Super Bowl victory of his career.

