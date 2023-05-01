Miguel Oliveira Accident: Injury And Health Update After Motorcycle Crash

Fans are the biggest fans of celebrities, whether they be athletes or actors. Because they cannot become popular without them, many well-known celebrities adore them. Fans are the first to come to their aid and even to express concern for them whenever anything bad happens to them. Following the crash news about him, Miguel Olivieria’s fans are currently going through this and growing extremely anxious.

Who Is Miguel Oliveria?

A well-known professional motorcycle racer from Portugal named Miguel Angelo Falco de Oliveria competes for the RNF MotoGP Team. He switched to the satellite team KTM Tech3, where he won both the team’s first and second races as well as his own. He recently had an accident, and the RNF Racing team has officially acknowledged this information. His absence from the Argentine Grand Prix was announced by the team due to injuries he sustained in the season-opening contest in Portugal. He ran into Marc Marquez and will now be the fourth rider to sit out a MotoGP race this year.

Update On Miguel Oliveira’s Health And Injuries

According to reports from the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, he crashed head-on with the rider of RNF Racing during the race, causing both of them to crash out.

Following tests that revealed he only had a wound on his right leg, Oliviera was initially given the all-clear to fight the following weekend. Nevertheless, his team later announced that he would miss Argentia’s second round. Pol Espargaro of GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 was unable to take part in the weekend’s events as a result of the fatal practise accident.

Miguel Oliveira Accident

In addition to that, Ducating’s Enea Bastianini was taken to the hospital after fracturing his right scapula following the incident on Saturday during the sprint. He apologised to her supporters for her error and said he would miss the second round due to a damaged hand. Hopefully, those who were injured are recovering well. In addition, the penalty will now be applied to the competition.

