Leigh Nichols Accident Explained: Know More About the Incident

On April 29, 2023, Leigh Nichols tragically died in a motorcycle accident in New Hampshire. For those who knew and loved Leigh, the incident brought great grief and shock. They will be sorely missed, and their untimely passing is tragic. Please keep reading to learn more about Leigh Nichols, including his background, manner of death, and cause.

Leigh Nichols, who was he?

Leigh Nichols is a long-time resident of the area, born and raised in Union, New Hampshire. After graduating from Spaulding High School, he worked as a Jet Engine Technician in the US Air Force. Nichols eventually enlisted in the New Hampshire Air National Guard.

Following his discharge from the military, Nichols started working for the New Hampshire Department of Public Works, where he held various positions before eventually rising to become Wakefield’s Director of Public Works. These positions included Heavy Equipment Operator/Truck Driver and General Foreman. Nichols has proven to have a strong work ethic and a dedication to giving back to his community throughout his career. His coworkers and fellow citizens respect and admire his commitment to public service.

Leigh Nichols Accident Explained:

Leigh Nichols passed away suddenly, leaving behind their family to mourn his loss. Leigh Nichols resided in Union, New Hampshire. According to reports, Nichols was involved in a car accident. The mishap happened on a Saturday in New Hampshire on April 29, 2023. Nichols was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, specifically the “Vets Helping Vets” NH 5-6 Chapter, where he was secretary. His passing has shocked his community, which is now mourning the loss of such a beloved and respected member. His death will profoundly sadden those who had the honor of getting to know and love him.

Plans for the Funeral and Obituary:

The family of Leigh Nichols has asked for privacy during this trying time and will make the details of the obituary and funeral arrangements later. It is crucial to give the family the time and room they require to mourn and make arrangements without further pressure or interference.

