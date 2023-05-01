Is Kenan Thompson married now? How did Kenan Thompson meet his wife?

Kenan Thompson is a popular actor as well as a comedian.

Kenan Thompson is well-recognized for his work and role in the “All That”, “Kenan & Kel”, and “Saturday Night Live” television series.

Kenan Thompson will be seen in the “Trolls Band Together” and “Good Burger 2” upcoming films.

Where is Kenan Thompson from?

Kenan Thompson’s age is 45 years. Kenan Thompson is from Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Kenan Thompson’s date of birth is 10 May 1978. Kenan Thompson was born to Fletcher Thompson and Elizabeth Ann Thompson.

Kenan Thompson has two siblings- Kerwin Thompson and Feleecia Thompson. Kenan Thompson did her studies at Tri-Cities High School. Kenan Thompson’s nationality is American.

Who is Kenan Thompson Wife?

Kenan Thompson’s marital status is divorced. Kenan Thompson wife was Christina Evangeline. She is a model.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline married on 11 November 2011.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have two daughters together- Georgia Marie Thompson and Gianna Michelle Thompson. one was born in June 2014, and the second in August 2018.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline split in 2021 but it was announced on April 7, 2022 that the couple had been separated for a year.

Kenan Thompson filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline on June 15, 2022, after ten years of marriage.

Kenan Thompson Movies and Tv shows

In 1994, Kenan Thompson made his acting debut with the “D2: The Mighty Ducks” film and “All That” television series.

In 2022, Kenan Thompson appeared “Bros” film and “Trolls: TrollsTopia”, “Kenan”, “48th People’s Choice Awards”, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”, “The Kids in the Hall”, “74th Primetime Emmy Awards” television shows.

Kenan Thompson also known for his role in the Maya & Marty, Kenan, and Martha Speaks.

Kenan Thompson acted in many films such as D3: The Mighty Ducks, Big Fat Liar, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Good Burger, Snakes on a Plane, Stan Helsing, The Magic of Belle Isle, Brother Nature, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Going in Style, and more.

Kenan Thompson also appeared in many television series, including The Steve Harvey Show, Sister, Sister, Cousin Skeeter, Off Centre, Wild ‘n Out, Crank Yankers, The ’90s Are All That, Nature Cat, The Masked Singer, America’s Got Talent, and more.

