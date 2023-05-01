How did Arrayah Barrett Die? Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in family pool

Shaquil Barrett lost his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, to drowning in the family’s swimming pool on Sunday morning.

Who was Arrayah Barrett?

Arrayah was a two-year-old girl, the daughter of Shaquil Barrett. On her second birthday, April 19, Shaquil shared an Instagram post where he was celebrating the birthday.

Arrayah was the youngest and the most pampered child in the Barrett family. Arrayah has three more siblings, Shaquil, Braylon, and Aaliyah.

His father, Shaquil, was an American football linebacker for the Tamba Bay Buccaneers. Barrett played the first four of his career for the Denver Broncos before joining Tamba Bay in 2019 as a free agent.

Reason Behind the Death of Arrayah Barrett:

Arrayah Barrett lost her life due to drowning on Sunday morning in the family swimming pool, according to the authorities. Officers received a call around 9.30 in the morning and learned about the child falling.

Arrayah’s family rushed to the nearby hospital, but along with life measures safety, she was pronounced dead, according to reports.

Police are investigating any other reason for the death, but it is truly believed that it is an accidental and tragic death, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Arrayah Barrett obituary:

Arrayah was just a two-year-old daughter of Shaquil Barrett; she was the youngest in the family. On Sunday morning, she died due to drowning; it was a tragic moment for her family.

It is hard to believe she is not more; Shaquil’s friends shared their condolences for his family and prayed for the young soul in this hard time via Twitter.

The Buccaneers shared a post, saying, “Words can’t define your pain at this time, but we offer support and love as they begin to process.” Their prayers and thoughts are also with Shaquil, Jordanna, and his entire family.

In an Instagram post, the NFL star posted and said, “It was heartbreaking; our prayers for you & your family, recently he shared several photos of his daughter on her second birthday.

Arrayah’s family is going through a difficult phase of time; they only lost their child and their happiness. Recovery is near to impossible, but God gives strength to bear this tremendous amount of pain in their hearts.

The family just celebrated her birthday on April 19. People showed their emotions through social media and shared deep-hearted condolences for Arrayah’s death.

