Brittney Griner Attends Correspondents Association Dinner At The White House With Wife Cherelle

At a dinner for the White House Correspondents’ Association, US President Joe Biden delivered a moving message to WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Who Is Brittney Griner?

Brittney Yevette Griner is a professional basketball player from America who was born on 18th October the year 1990. Brittney plays for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association, shortly known as WNBA.

She has been a six-time WNBA All-Star and won two Olympic gold medals with the US women’s basketball team. In addition, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in the year 2023.

During her school time, Griner was chosen to play in the All-American B-ball group in the year 2013. Brittney has attended college in Waco, Texas, and during her college days, she played for the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team.

She had a breakout senior year in the year 2012, winning the ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete, the AP Player of the Year, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, and leading Baylor to victory in the National Championship. Moreover, Griner is the only NCAA basketball player who has simultaneously done 500 block shots and scored 2,000 points as well.

Expertly, Griner was chosen as the principal general pick in the year 2013 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, with whom she won the 2014 WNBA championship. Griner’s height is 6 ft 9 inch (206 cm) tall, and she wears a 17 men’s U.S. shoe size shoe, whereas she has an arm length of 87.5 in (222 cm).

Joe Biden Gives A Message To Brittney Griner

Biden gave a speech to Griner, who was in attendance with her wife Cherelle Griner. In the discourse, Biden commended her for her grit and flexibility during her time in a Russian jail, and, surprisingly, said that he cherished her.

In a video from writer Aaron Rupar, Joe can be seen telling that not at all like last year, Brittney Griner was here with her significant other Cherelle Griner.

He then cheered for Brittney to stand up and then told her that he loved her efforts and courage. After that, Griner stood up, to which everyone else in the audience gave Biden’s speech a huge round of applause.

Brittney Recalls Her Difficult Time At The Russian Jail

Many people heard Biden speak and shared their thoughts on the topic on social media. Griner recently talked about how difficult her time in a Russian prison was and how she got through it.

Griner stated earlier this week that she was not a stranger to difficult times, and simply going deep. She added that in life, people encounter difficulties, and this one was pretty significant to her. She also said that to get through it, all she had to do was put in the effort.

