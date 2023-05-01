Award-winning cook and MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has passed away aged 46.

Jock Zonfrillo, a celebrated chef and host of MasterChef Australia, passed away abruptly at age 46.

Who was Jock Zonfrillo?

Jock Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo started working in the kitchen at 12. He was one of the youngest apprentices ever hired at the posh Turnberry Hotel in Scotland when he was only 15.

Zonfrillo, a British chef with a Michelin star, worked at Marco Pierre White’s Hyde Park Hotel. His struggles with heroin addiction were detailed in his 2021 autobiography, Last Shot.

He immigrated to Australia in 2000 and opened several eateries, including the acclaimed Restaurant Orana in Adelaide.

He was a member of the brand-new host lineup for MasterChef Australia when it was revealed in 2019. However, his career was not without controversy.

With millions of dollars in debt, Orana closed in 2020, and former coworkers criticized Last Shot for being untrue.

What’s up with the new season of MasterChef Australia?

The new season of MasterChef Australia was due to premiere on Monday night, but Network 10 has confirmed it will not be shown this week.

Jock Zonfrillo Cause of Death:

The reason for death was not disclosed. A spokeswoman for Victoria Police said there was no indication of a suspicious nature in the death. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the death did not appear to be suspicious. The coroner will receive the report.

On the day the 2023 season of MasterChef premiered, broadcaster Network 10 announced his departure.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, police in Melbourne carried out a welfare check and discovered Zonfrillo deceased at a residence. According to Victoria Police, there are no indications of foul play in the death.

In a public outpouring, people in the culinary and entertainment industries expressed sorrow over his death.

His family verified his death on Monday, describing him as an” irreplaceable hubby, father, family, son and friend” who failed in Melbourne on Sunday.

Jock Zonfrillo Obituary:

It’s with a heavy heart that we advertise that Jock passed away history; his family said the same in a statement. “Completely heartbroken and not knowing how we can go on in life without him,” the statement read.

The four children Zonfrillo left behind, including his wife, Lauren Fried, stated that their hearts were “shattered” by his passing.

Keep this proud Scot in your hearts as you sip your next whisky; the family advised all who came into contact with him, met him or were fortunate enough to be his family.

Oliver, who was scheduled to feature in the first episode of the season, shared a photo on Instagram of him on the set alongside Zonfrillo and the other two judges, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. “Saddened by the devastating news,” Ramsay tweeted.

