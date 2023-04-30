Who is Jada Pinkett Smith Husband- Will Smith? Are Will and Jada still married?

Jada Pinkett Smith is a notable American actress as well as a talk show host.
Jada Pinkett Smith is well-recognized as the co-host of the Facebook Watch talk show “Red Table Talk”.
Jada Pinkett Smith is famous for her work in “A Different World ” (1991).
In 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith appears in the “African Queens” television series.
In 1993, Jada Pinkett Smith made her film debut with the “Menace II Society” film.
In 1993, Jada Pinkett Smith made her television debut with the “True Colors” series.
Jada Pinkett Smith acted in many films like A Low Down Dirty Shame, Welcome to Hollywood, Kingdom Come, If These Walls Could Talk, The Matrix Revolutions, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Madly Madagascar, Bad Moms, The Matrix Resurrections, and more.
Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in many television series like 21 Jump Street, Hawthorne, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS This Morning, The Equalizer, A Different World, Moe’s World, and more.
How old is Jada Pinkett Smith?
Jada Pinkett Smith’s birth name is Jada Koren Pinkett. Jada Pinkett Smith’s age is 51 years. Jada Pinkett Smith’s birth date is 18 September 1971. Jada Pinkett Smith was born to Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Robsol Pinkett Jr in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
Jada Pinkett Smith has a sibling whose name is Caleeb Pinkett. Jada Pinkett Smith did her studies at Baltimore School for the Arts and North Carolina School of the Arts. Jada Pinkett Smith’s nationality is American.
Who is Jada Pinkett Smith Husband- Will Smith?
Jada Pinkett Smith is a married woman. Jada Pinkett Smith husband is Will Smith.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith met in 1994 on the set of the television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aye”.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith married in 1997. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have two children together- Jaden Christopher Syre Smith (born 1998) and Willow Camille Reign Smith (born 2000).
Yes, Will and Jada are still married.
Who was Jada Pinkett Smith Boyfriend?
Jada Pinkett Smith was in a relationship.
Jada Pinkett Smith was in a romantic relationship many years ago. Jada Pinkett Smith’s boyfriend was Grant Hill. He is a former basketball player.
Jada Pinkett Smith dated Grant Hill in the early 1990s.
