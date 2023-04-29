Who is Josh Duhamel married to now? Who does Josh Duhamel have a baby with?

Josh Duhamel is a professional American actor. Josh Duhamel is well-recognized for his work in “Call of Duty: WWII” (2017).

In 2022, Josh Duhamel appeared in the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus”, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”, “The Thing About Pam” television series and “Shotgun Wedding”, “Bandit”, “Blackout” films.

In 1999, Josh Duhamel made his television debut with the “All My Children” series.

In 2004, Josh Duhamel made his film debut with “The Picture of Dorian Gray” film.

Josh Duhamel acted in many movies, including Turistas, Ramona and Beezus, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Life as We Know It, Planet Ocean, Movie 43, Lost in the Sun, Spaceman, Transformers: The Last Knight, You’re Not You, and more.

Josh Duhamel also appeared in many television series such as Las Vegas, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Jupiter’s Legacy, Battle Creek, and more.

How tall is Josh Duhamel?

Josh Duhamel’s full name is Joshua David Duhamel. Josh Duhamel’s birth date is 14 November and his birth year is 1972. Josh Duhamel’s age is 50 years. Josh Duhamel was born to Larry David Duhamel and Bonnie L. Kemper in Minot, North Dakota, United States.

Josh Duhamel has three siblings- Ashlee Duhamel, Mckenzee Duhamel, and Kassidy Duhamel. Josh Duhamel is of French-Canadian, Irish, English, Austrian, German, and Norwegian ancestry.

Josh Duhamel’s height is 1.93 m. Josh Duhamel did his studies at Minot High School, Minot State University, and the university’s football team. Josh Duhamel’s nationality is American.

Who is Josh Duhamel Wife?

Josh Duhamel is a married man. Currently, Josh Duhamel wife is Audra Mari. She is a former Miss World America.

Josh Duhamel started dating Audra Mari in late 2018.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari got engaged on January 8, 2022. A few months later, on 10 September 2022, Josh and Audra got married.

After 5 years of relationship, Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are still married.

Who is Josh Duhamel ex-wife?

Josh Duhamel married twice. Josh Duhamel’s first wife was singer Stacy Ann Ferguson. Her stage name is Fergie.

Josh Duhamel started dating Fergie in September 2004. After dating for four years, on January 10, 2009, Josh and Fergie married in a Catholic ceremony at Church Estate Vineyards in Malibu, California.

Fergie gave birth to a son in August 2013, named Axl Jack Duhamel.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie announced on September 14, 2017, that they were separating. Two years later, on June 1, 2019, the couple did not divorce.

