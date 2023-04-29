Tap Here to Know Who Won Jeopardy Tonight? April 28, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 premiered a brand-new episode with three contestants on Friday, April 28, 2023. Eric Anderson, a one-day winner, was the defending champion. At the same time, Katherine Cohen, a graduate student and museum employee from New York, New York, and Kevin Belle, a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, were the newcomers. In today’s game, all three competitors did reasonably well. Eric, an operations director from Brooklyn, New York, showed up in the most recent episode to defend his victory and compete in his second game. From his first battle, he earned $7,600.

Who won Jeopardy Tonight?

Kevin Belle is the winner of today’s Jeopardy! Contest. Eric Anderson did poorly in the most recent episode, despite having won the episode on April 27. The freshmen performed admirably. “Inside Job, It’s A Cookbook!, Sports Goats, We Discontinued The Car, “Hold” Up, Kuwait For Me!” were among the categories in the first round. The first round’s top scorer was rookie Kevin Belle, who answered 12 questions correctly. He and Katherine Cohen provided five correct answers; the latter provided zero incorrect ones. She came in third as defending champion Eric Anderson found the first daily double and took a $400 lead. Kevin earned $6,800, Eric earned $2,800, and Katherine earned $2,400 during the first round of play.

Interesting Game Play:

The categories in the second round of the most recent Ken Jennings-hosted episode were “The 3-Digit Years, Animated Entertainment, A Real Body Busy, Literary Lions, “G” As In Global, It’s German For…”. In the Double Jeopardy round, Katherine and Kevin were fierce competitors. Despite finding one of the daily doubles, Kevin could not win because it was the only incorrect answer he provided throughout the show. Despite not placing a sizable wager, he was still in the lead. Although Katherine found the final daily double and had the opportunity to take the information, she, too, played it safe. The graduate student finished second despite providing five incorrect answers. Surprisingly, Eric only tried a few questions and made very little money. Kevin had a score of $14,200, Katherine had an average of $8,400, and Eric had a score of $1,200 in the second round. In the Final Jeopardy round, nobody was able to answer the last question correctly. Eric, the defending champion, left with just one dollar, while Katherine also bet a lot and received $2,400. Thanks to his intelligent play and modest wager, Kevin was the only player in the most recent episode to surpass $10,000. So Kevin Belle took home the win on Jeopardy! Today.

