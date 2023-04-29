Police Say 3 People Were Killed And One Was Injured In A Shooting In Northeast Philadelphia

According to officials, two people have been arrested and a firearm has been discovered. A quadruple shooting in Lawncrest Philadelphia targeted four people in their teens and early twenties. Three of the victims died, while one remains hospitalised. Brian Sheehan of NBC10 has further information.

What Happened In Philadelphia?

According to authorities, three individuals were killed and another was sent to the hospital following a shooting at a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 5900 block of Palmetto shortly after 3:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered three people who had been shot and were all confirmed dead at the scene by medics, according to authorities. One individual was discovered on the sidewalk, one on a home’s porch and one inside the property.

In a press conference, police officer John Stanford clarified that a short time after responding to Palmetto Street, they received word that a 16-year-old had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. According to police, the subject was in stable condition at the time.

Culprit Arrested

Police acquired information about the vehicle that dropped off the 16-year-old, and when they found the vehicle, two people were arrested and a gun was confiscated. Police suspect the occupants in the vehicle were the ones who dropped the 16-year-old off at the hospital.

The victims range in age from 15-20. According to authorities, the people detained are all of the same age. Police are still looking for information and witnesses, but they believe whatever happened occurred inside the home.

Stanford Called The Situation “Frustrating”

“We can’t lose hope because if we do, everyone in this city will lose hope,” he stated when asked how he felt in the aftermath of yet another terrible shooting. There is currently no information on the motivation or whether the 16-year-old shot is connected to those discovered deceased on Palmetto Street.

Read Also: Who Is Paul Vautin? Here’s The Details About Him