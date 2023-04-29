Is Peso Pluma in a Relationship? Who is Peso Pluma Girlfriend?

Peso Pluma is a popular Mexican Singer-songwriter and rapper.
Peso Pluma released two albums- Ah y Qué? and Efectos Secundarios.
Peso Pluma also released two live albums- Disco en Vivo and Disco en Vivo, Vol. 2.
In 2022, Peso Pluma released his debut Extended play “Sembrando”.
In 2020, Peso Pluma released his debut single “Relajado Voy”.
In 2023, Peso Pluma released new songs such as “PRC”, “Ella Baila Sola”, “El Hechizo”, “Chanel”, “El Azul”, “La Bebé”, “El Tsurito”, and “Las Morras”.
In 2022, Peso Pluma released many songs like “El Belicón”, “30 Tiros”, “Ando Enfocado”, “Siempre Pendientes”, “Igualito a Mi Apá”, “AMG”, and “Sentosa”.
Peso Pluma also released many songs, including “Mil Historias”, “Con Dinero Baila el Perro”, “Todo Es Playa”, “El Petter”, “Signal”, “Lo Que Me Das”, and “Por las Noches”.
Is Peso Pluma mexican?
Peso Pluma’s real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. Peso Pluma’s age 23 years. Peso Pluma’s date of birth is 15 June 1999.
Peso Pluma was born to his parents in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Peso Pluma’s nationality is Mexican. Peso Pluma did his studies in his hometown.
Who is Peso Pluma Girlfriend?
Peso Pluma’s marital status is unmarried.
Peso Pluma has never dated or been in a relationship with anyone.
Peso Pluma has never disclosed about his love life due to which it seems that Peso Pluma is single.
But there is a lot of rumor about Peso Pluma that Peso has dated some girls.
Peso Pluma is rumored to have dated model Elizabeth Torres.
