Houston police say a man killed a fake parking attendant for over $40 while on a date

According to the court records, Texas resident Erick Aguirre paused his date to shoot a man pretending him as an attendant. On Thursday, Aguirre appeared in court for the hearing, and his bail amount was set at $200,000. This incident happened on April 11.

46-year-old Elliot Nix, who died in this incident, is now Erick Aguirre facing murder charges. Last Tuesday, he was arrested from Aransas County, north of Corpus Christi, Texas.

In this case, Aguirre might be imprisoned for his crime if found guilty. His point was shifted to Harris County; on Thursday, he was arraigned. The attorney of Aguirre declined to comment on this issue.

On April 11, Aguirre and Melanie Castillo went out on a date, according to the charge sheet presented in the court. From their cars, they reached Rodeo Goat, a hamburger joint east of Houston’s business district.

When they parked their car, a man asked for $20 for each vehicle and said if they showed the bill for the food, they would receive a refund.

After paying $40, Aguirre took his date inside the Rodeo Goat. While eating at a restaurant, Aguiree finds that Nix needs to be fixed in the restaurant, and he tricks them.

Aguirre informed his date that he would be right back; after that, he went to his car, got the gun, shot the victim quickly, and returned with his date. When he returned after shooting, he ensured his date that everything was “fine.” He explained that he went only that had only scared the man.

According to the court record, they both are all set at their table, but Aguirre didn’t feel comfortable, and then they left the restaurant and went elsewhere.

Rick DeToto, a woman’s lawyer, talked to the local news station KPRC, ” “She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,”

Rick further explained, “My client was shocked to see a photo of herself on the news and to hear that she was a person of interest; she was devastated to learn of the death of the complainant. She was having dinner with the defendant and unaware of the shooting.”

