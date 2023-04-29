At A Tiffany & Co. Party, Florence Pugh Wore A Sheer Valentino Gown With Fringe

The actress continues to stand out on the red carpet. Florence Pugh’s latest Valentino look would look right at home in the Disney catalogue if she wore a pair of wings and sprinkled with pixie dust. As the actress—and frequent fashion daredevil—prepares for her first Met Gala on Monday night, she attended Tiffany & Co.’s reopening party on Thursday evening, alongside stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Absolutely Gorgeous

Her mint-green gown’s plunging bust, sheer fabric, and leg-baring bottoms echoed several of Pugh’s recent looks, including the nipple-baring stunner that sparked a thousand Instagram comments after the actress debuted it in Rome in 2022. Pugh addressed the ensemble in her own post at the time, saying, “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers.”

Excessively Exposed

Pugh addressed the garment again in a recent interview with the New York Times, saying, “Even though the dress was daring, it wasn’t in any way gratuitous.” It wasn’t sexualized excessively. It was simply this lovely outfit and this beautiful fabric revealing whatever was underneath. I couldn’t get my head around the notion that revealing my breasts was eliciting such outrage—to the point where people were saying that if I was wounded, I deserved it.

On Monday evening, she will attend the Met Gala as both a date and a collaborator with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. (At the moment, she is the face of Valentino’s Rockstud bag campaign.) Pugh teased her Met outfit, telling the Times, “It’s big, but we like big, don’t we?”

There’s a lot of pressure on those red carpets because you’re either marketing a movie or trying to generate a moment. They’re terrifying. The point is that you are expressing yourself through your clothing. Every time I put on a dress, it’s a version of me that I’m incredibly proud of. So it doesn’t really matter if people don’t like it.

