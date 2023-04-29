After leaving CNN, where will John King go?

On Thursday, CNN officially confirmed that Dana Bash would replace John King in the show “Inside Politics.” The rumors have spread for the last two weeks, but CNN finally confirmed this news. Keep reading this article to learn more about John Kind and the new host of the show Dana Bash.

Dana Bash replaces John King on CNN’s Inside Politics:

CNN’s national correspondent is all set to report a new project. He is preparing for upcoming battleground states for the 2024 presidential election. In a media statement, he said, “This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment; it is my tenth presidential cycle, and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

While on the other side Dana Bash, who has been working with CNN for the last 30 years, is ready to host her first daily program, “Inside Politics.” According to the source, she will also continue her Sunday news show, “State of the Union.”

John King: The Respected CNN News Anchor and Journalist

John King is a well-known CNN news anchor and journalist who has been in the news industry for over 30 years. He is best known for his work as the anchor of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” which has been on the air since 2014.

King was born on August 30, 1963, in Dorchester, Massachusetts. He attended the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a degree in journalism. He then began his career as a reporter for the Associated Press, covering politics and national events.

In 1991, King joined CNN as a correspondent, covering political events and breaking news. He quickly became a respected journalist known for his in-depth reporting and insightful analysis. He covered many significant events on CNN, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Iraq War, and the 2008 presidential election.

John King: Carrer Timeline

In 2005, King became the anchor of “State of the Union,” CNN’s Sunday morning political talk show. He continued to cover breaking news events and hosted the show until 2010.

In 2014, King began hosting “Inside Politics,” a daily show focusing on politics and current events. The show is known for its in-depth reporting and analysis of the day’s top stories and its use of data and graphics to help explain complex issues.

Throughout his career, King has won numerous awards for his reporting and journalism, including an Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2008 presidential election. He also authorizes “The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government.”

Dana Bash: Respected Voice in Journalism

Dana Bash is a well-known CNN news anchor, journalist, and political correspondent. She has been a prominent face of CNN for over two decades and has covered some of the most significant political events in recent history.

Bash has moderated several high-profile political debates, including the Democratic primary debates during the 2016 presidential election. In addition to her political correspondent work, she has hosted her own shows on CNN, including “Inside Politics” and “State of the Union.”

Dana Bash’s outstanding work as a journalist has not gone unnoticed. She has won numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Dirksen Award for Distinguished Reporting on Congress. In 2014, she was named one of the “50 Most Influential Jewish Americans” by The Forward.

Read Also: Ettore Lacchei, what did he do? killing neighbor over a noisy leaf blower