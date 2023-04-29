59th Baeksang Arts Awards: A big win goes to The Glory, Park Eun-bin, Jinyoung, and Song Hye-Kyo

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards was officially organized on April 28, 2023, at Incheon Paradise City in Incheon. This mega event was hosted by Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and Shin Dong; the event started around 5:30 pm KST. JTBC is the broadcaster in South Korea, while through TikTok, it was broadcasted worldwide.

Baeksang Arts Awards: Who won in the 59th year

This popular awards ceremony is known for excellent work in the field of television, film, and theater as well. The final selection process for this award is very rigorous. Before the final selection, the nominations are checked by the judges, 60 professional evaluators, and a group of experts in TV and movies.

Nominees for the Baeksang Awards were announced on 7th April, and the project is considered between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Baeksang Arts : A breif history

The Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea, honoring excellence in Korean entertainment. The annual event was established in 1965 and has become highly anticipated by industry professionals and fans.

Over the years, the Baeksang Arts Awards has become a platform for recognizing emerging talents and established figures in the entertainment industry. Many of the winners have become significant players in the industry, with some even achieving international recognition.

59th Baeksang Arts Awards: Winner list

Best Actor (TV): Lee Sung Min (Reborn Rich)

Best Actress (TV): Song Hye Kyo (The Glory)

Best Film Daesang: Decision To Leave

Best Drama Daesang: Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Male Rookie (TV): Moon Sang Min (Under The Queen’s Umbrella)

Female Rookie (TV): Roh Yoon Seo (Crash Course in Romance)

Male Rookie (Film): Park Jinyoung (Christmas Carol)

Female Rookie (Film): Kim Sei Eun (Next Sohee)

Rookie Director: Ahn Tae Jin (The Night Owl)

TikTok Popularity Award (Male): Park Jinyoung

TikTok Popularity Award (Female): IU

Best Actor (Film): Ryu Jun Yeol (The Night Owl)

Best Actress (Film): Tang Wei (Decision to Leave)

Best Educational Show: A Man Who Heals The City

Best Short Play: A Little Lonely Monologue and Always Friendly Songs

Best Film: The Night Owl

Best Drama: The Glory

Baeksang Play Award: None Elected

Youth Acting Award for Theater: Ha Ji Seong (Teenage Dick)

Best Technical Achievement (Art Direction): Ryu Seong Hee (Little Women – TV)

Best Technical Achievement (Cinematography): Lee Mo Gae (Hunt – Film)

Best Screenplay: Park Hae Young (My Liberation Notes – TV)

Best Supporting Actor (TV): Jo Woo Jin (Narco-Saints)

Best Supporting Actress (TV): Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Byun Yohan (Hansan: Rising Dragon)

Best Supporting Actress Film: Park Se Wan (6/45)

Gucci Impact Award: Next Sohee

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Univ Psick Show

