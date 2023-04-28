Who was Jerry Springer? Who is the spouse of Micki Velton?

Jerry Springer, an American broadcaster, journalist, actor, producer, lawyer, and politician, married Micki Velton. Springer was raised in Queens, New York City, and was born during World War II to Holocaust refugees in London, England.

After graduating from the North-western University School of law and earning his legal degree, he became interested in politics by working for Robert Kennedy’s campaign in 1968.

Jerry Springer Career

Springer, a councilman from Cincinnati, served as the city’s 56th mayor in 1977 and 1978. He moved to Cincinnati and started working as a local news anchor.

He won seven Regional Emmys for his comments there. The tabloid talks show Jerry Springer, which he hosted from 1991 until 2018, made Springer most famous.

The Jerry Springer Podcast was also introduced by him in 2015. From 2019 through 2022, he hosted Judge Jerry in addition to America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent Junior.

He was praised for his self-titled show, which debuted in the 1990s and was described as a “commercial smash and certifiable cultural phenomenon.” He is credited with helping to establish “trash TV.”

Did Jerry Springer Have Children?

Katie Springer was the only child Jerry and Micki had while married. In Chicago, she allegedly works as a teacher.

She praised her mother and father for the manner they raised her in an interview she gave to Access Hollywood in 2006.

She declared that I would defend my dad verbally against anyone disparaging him because he’s great. He would be a fantastic president. Therefore it’s really bad he wasn’t born here.

Katie and Adam Yenkin tied the knot in 2006. Jerry became a grandfather when the couple gave birth to their son Richard.

Even though Jerry had a history of keeping his private life private, he was thrilled to be a grandfather and was gushing over the little boy in the lead-up to his third birthday.

The adoring grandfather talked openly about his decision to leave daytime television in March 2022 and his desire to spend more time with his family.

Micki Velton Death

Before passing away at age 79 following a battle with pancreatic illness, TV legend Jerry Springer was formerly married to Micki Velton.

Although it was widely reported that they divorced in 1994, the couple reconciled and continued to be married for 49 years, the late star’s representative confirmed to In Touch.

At the time of Jerry’s passing, the couple still shared a home together. ‘Peacefully,’ according to a spokeswoman for his family, the venerable TV broadcaster died at his Chicago home after his health deteriorated.

Many others have paid tribute to the ‘irreplaceable’ skill, with his family stating that ‘his heart and humor will live on.

The singer received accolades from Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan, who described him as “intelligent, warm, and funny.”

