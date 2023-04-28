Who was George Jones wife when he died? Know all About His Wife

George Jones was a notable American country musician and singer-songwriter.

George Jones was well-recognized for his song “He Stopped Loving Her Today”.

In 1956, George Jones released his first debut studio album “Grand Ole Opry’s New Star”.

After that, George Jones released many studio albums like Will You Visit Me on Sunday, George Jones Sings the Great Songs of Leon Payne, In a Gospel Way, I’ll Share My World with You, Still the Same Ole Me, The Race Is On, My Very Special Guests, I Am What I Am, And Along Came Jones, and more.

In 1954, George Jones released his debut single “No Money in This Deal”. The same year, George Jones released “You All Goodnight”, “Play It Cool, Man”, and “Let Him Know” singles.

George Jones also released many songs such as “You Gotta Be My Baby”, “Who Shot Sam”, “Out of Control”, “Too Much Water”, “White Lighting”, “Tender Years”, “The Race Is On”, “You Always Look Your Best (Here in My Arms)”, “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)”, and more.

What was George Jones’s cause of death?

George Jones died on 26 April 2013 at the age of 81. George Jones died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, United States. George Jones’s resting place was Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The cause of death of George Jones was respiratory insufficiency.

George Jones’s full name was George Glenn Jones. George Jones was born to George Washington Jones and Clara Patterson in Saratoga, Texas, United States. George Jones’s date of birth was 12 September 1931. George Jones’s nationality was American.

Who was George Jones wife when he died?

When George Jones died, his marital status was married. When George Jones died, his wife was Nancy Sepulvado.

George Jones and Nancy Sepulvado married in 1983 and were together until Geerge’s death in 2013.

George Jones had four children- Georgette Jones, Bryan Jones, Jeffrey Jones, and Susan Jones.

Who was George Jones ex-wife?

George Jones married four times. The first three marriages of George Jones did not last long, but the last marriage of George Jones lasted the longest.

George Jones was first married to Dorothy Bonvillan in 1950 and the couple divorced a year later, in 1951.

After this, George Jones married Shirley Ann Corley in 1954. George and Shirley did not divorce until 1968, after 14 years of marriage.

George Jones married for the third time in 1969 to Tammy Wynette. In 1975, George and Tammy divorced after six years of marriage.

