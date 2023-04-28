Who is Vicki Lawrence husband? Is Vicki Lawrence still married to Al Schultz?

Vicki Lawrence is a notable American Actress, comedian, as well as a singer.

Vicki Lawrence is well-recognized for her role as Mama (Thelma Harper).

In 2023, Vicki Lawrence appears in the “Call Me Kat” and “The Really Loud House” television series.

In 1967, Vicki Lawrence made her television debut with “The Carol Burnett Show”.

Vicki Lawrence is also famous for her work in the Eunice, The (New) $25,000 Pyramid, Mama’s Family, Super Password, Hollywood Squares, and more.

Vicki Lawrence released her three albums- Newborn Woman, Ships in the Night, and The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.

In 1969, Vicki Lawrence released her debut single “And I’ll Go”.

Vicki Lawrence also released many songs such as “Your Lies”, “Hollywood Seven”, “There’s a Gun Still Smokin’ in Nashville”, “Don’t Stop the Music”, “The Other Woman”, “Ships in the Night”, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”, “He Did with Me”, and more.

Who is Vicki Lawrence husband Now?

Vicki Lawrence is a married woman. Currently, Vicki Lawrence husband is Al Schultz. He is a Hollywood make-up artist.

Vicki Lawrence is married to Al Schultz. Vicki Lawrence and Al Schultz married on 16 November 1974.

Vicki Lawrence and Al Schultz are still married and have two children- Courtney Allison Schultz and Garrett Lawrence Schultz.

Vicki Lawrence ex-husband

Vicki Lawrence married twice. Vicky Lawrence’s first marriage did not last long and got divorced. Vicki Lawrence currently lives with her second husband.

Vicki Lawrence’s first husband was Bobby Russell. He is a popular singer and songwriter. Vicki Lawrence and Bobby Russell married in 1972 but divorced in 1974 after only two years of marriage.

How old is Vicki Lawrence?

Vicki Lawrence’s full name is Vicki Ann Axelrad. Vicki Lawrence’s date of birth is 26 March 1949. Vicki Lawrence’s age is 74 years. Vicki Lawrence was born to Anne Alene Axelrad and Howard Axelrad in Inglewood, California, United States.

Vicki Lawrence has a sibling whose name is Joni Lawrence. Vicki Lawrence did her studies at Morningside High School. Vicki Lawrence’s nationality is American.

