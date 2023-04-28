Who is Micki Velton, Jerry Springer’s ex-wife ? legendary TV host dies aged 79

Popular TV host Jerry Springer passed away on Thursday after battling pancreatic cancer at 79. He is survived by his ex-wife Micki Velton and their daughter Kaite Springer. Keep reading this article to know more about Jerry and his personal life.

Jerry Springer: To know more about his personal life

Jerry Springer was a legendary TV host who rose to fame in the 1990s with his controversial talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show.” Over the years, he became a household name known for his bold and unapologetic hosting style.

Born in London in 1944, Springer moved to the United States with his family when he was five. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in political science and attended law school at Northwestern as well. After practicing law for several years, he began his career in broadcasting, first as a political reporter and later as a news anchor.

Jerry Springer: Carrer timeline

Springer’s big break came in 1991 when he was offered the opportunity to host his talk show. Initially, the show focused on serious topics such as politics and current events, but it soon shifted its focus to more sensational and controversial issues. The show’s popularity skyrocketed, partly thanks to its outrageous guests and aggressive style.

“The Jerry Springer Show” quickly became known for its outrageous antics, including fights, shouting matches, and even stripteases. Springer was often at the center of the action, egging on his guests and engaging in heated arguments.

Despite its controversial content, “The Jerry Springer Show” remained incredibly popular throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. It was syndicated in over 100 countries, and at its peak, it was watched by millions of viewers each day.

Micki Velton: Jerry Springer’s ex-wife

Jerry met with Velton on a blind date in 1969, and after that, they started dating each other. Finally, they married after four years of dating; in 1976, they welcomed their baby girl, Katie 1976.

The couple lived with each other for around two decades, but later in 1994, they were separated and divorced. Kaite Springer, the couple’s only child, was born blind and deaf in one ear.

In 2006, she married Adam Yenkin and had a son Richard. According to some other news, Kaite worked as a teacher in Chicago. Kaite is helping children who are suffering from multiple disabilities.

Jerry Springer: Political career

In addition to his work on “The Jerry Springer Show,” Springer also had a successful political career. He served as the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, from 1977 to 1978 and later ran for governor of Ohio in 1982.

Today, Springer continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He hosted several other TV shows, including “America’s Got Talent” and “Baggage,” and made numerous appearances in movies and TV shows.

