Who is Jesse Plemons Wife- Kirsten Dunst? How long have Kirsten and Jesse been together?

Jesse Plemons is a popular American actor. Jesse Plemons is well-recognized for his role as Landry Clarke in the “Friday Night Lights” (2006–2011).

Jesse Plemons will be seen in the “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “And” upcoming films.

In 2023, Jesse Plemons appears in the “Love & Death” miniseries.

In 1998, Jesse Plemons made his acting debut with the “Finding North” film.

In 2000, Jesse Plemons made his television debut with the “Walker, Texas Ranger” series.

Jesse Plemons acted in many movies such as Varsity Blues, Children on Their Birthdays, The Flyboys, Happiness Runs, The Master, Black Mass, American Made, Game Night, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Power of the Dog, and more.

Jesse Plemons also appeared in many television shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Friday Night Lights, Childrens Hospital, Judging Amy, Olive Kitteridge, Black Mirror, and more.

Where was Jesse Plemons Born?

Jesse Plemons’s age is 35 years. Jesse Plemons’s birth date is 2 April and his birth year is 1988. Jesse Plemons was born to Jim Bob Plemons and Lisa Beth Cason in Dallas, Texas, United States

Jesse Plemons has a sister whose name is Jill Plemons. Jesse Plemons did his studies at Texas Tech University Independent School District and Mart High School. Jesse Plemons’s nationality is American.

Who is Jesse Plemons Wife?

Jesse Plemons is a married man. Jesse Plemons wife is Kirsten Dunst. She is also an actress, by profession.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst met on the set of the series “Fargo”, after which Jesse and Kirsten started dating each other since 2016.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst got engaged in 2017. A year after the engagement, in 2018, Jesse Plemons’ wife, Kristen, gave birth to a son.

Kirsten Dunst gave birth to a second child in 2021. The names of Jesse Plemons’ children are Ennis Howard Plemons and James Robert Plemons.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst got married in July 2022 after being in a relationship for six years.

Who is Kirsten Dunst?

Kirsten Dunst is a popular American actress and well-known as the wife of actor Jesse Plemons. Kirsten Dunst is 40 years old. Kirsten Dunst was born to her parents in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States. Kirsten Dunst’s birth date is 30 April and her birth year is 1982. Kirsten Dunst is well-recognized for her work in the “New York Stories” film.

