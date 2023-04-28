Sarah Weatherstone, 28-Year-OLd Missing Woman Found Dead

The search for a missing Sarah Weatherstone in Melbourne’s southeast has resulted in tragedy. According to Victoria Police, a corpse was located in Narre Warren on Friday. However, the identity of the dead person is yet to be confirmed. Sarah Weatherstone is 28 years old.

What Happened to Sarah Weatherstone?

Sarah Weatherstone had been missing since March 23. On social media, Sarah’s mother, Judith, stated that the family learned of her death on Friday. “Thank you for your love and support over the last five weeks,” she stated. “Rest in peace, beautiful, and forever in our hearts.” Sarah Weatherstone’s corpse was discovered on Friday, according to officials. She had gone missing on March 23. Victoria Police stated that they discovered the body of Sarah Weatherstone, a missing young lady from Melbourne, in Narre Warren in the city’s southeast. Additionally, they are not investigating her death.

Who is the Deceased?

Although authorities have not formally identified the deceased, they believe that she was Sarah Weatherstone, 28, of Wantirna. Sarah, a Wantirna resident, went missing on March 23 at about 4.30 p.m. after leaving a workplace on Vespa Drive in Narre Warren. On April 13, she planned to celebrate her 28th birthday with intimate friends and family before departing on a family vacation to Queensland. Sarah used to suffer from Borderline Personality Disorder. Victoria Police scoured the Hallam Valley Wetlands for three days after she went missing. The Air Wing, Search and Rescue, SES, police drones, and the Mounted Branch all played a role in the search’s success. However, during the investigation, the officers didn’t find anything that belonged to Sarah, according to Senior Constable Adam Read.

More About Sarah Weatherstone

According to her Facebook profile, Sarah Weatherstone was born and raised in Melbourne, Victoria. She lived in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Swinburne University awarded her a Certificate IV in Mental Health Peer Work – Higher ED Psychology. Sarah was Active Mechanical Services’ previous Workshop Administrator. After she went missing last month, the Eyewatch – Casey Police Service Area and Weatherstone asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Authorities discovered the dead body of Weatherstone near Narre Warren after she was reported missing on March 23, 2023. Besides that, Sarah’s mother, Judith Weatherstone, acknowledged that her daughter committed ‘accidental suicide’.

Read Also: One Piece: Who Is T Bone? Find Out Every Detail About Him