Renowned Vocalist Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim Passes Away Due to Health Complications

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim passed away at the Muar Hospital, and her daughter confirmed this. He passed away at approximately 9:30 pm.

Who was Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim?

Syed was A vocalist member of the XPDC group. He was 52 years old. He was known for his friendly nature. He was popularly known by the name Mael.

So many people were shocked by the news of his death and were curious to know how he died.

There is little information related to his personal and professional life. But when he died, many people were very sad and wanted to know why.

He was very good with the people, used to help others, and was of jolly nature.

Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim Cause of Death

According to the manager, Bro Yazid, Mael had Asthma and was well known for having this chronic wheezing. He was taken to hospital when his condition became serious.

But the actual and the precise cause of his death has not been revealed yet. And as soon as we will get an update about his cause of death, you will be updated.

What happened to Mael?

He had asthma and chronic wheezing. He was taken to the hospital in August 2019 in a hurry when he could not control himself.

He was in so much pain and was immobile. He got the treatment there, and the treatment went on till the time his health improved.

He used to work as a vocalist and was a member of XPDC. Bro Yazid told him he had successfully performed many performances and concerts on stage from the start of 2023. He stated this in April when Mael’s health was in good condition and shape.

As we told earlier, the actual reason for his death has not been revealed yet.

But it is confirmed that he died due to some health issues only because he died in the hospital at approximately 9: 30 pm on 27th April 2023.

Tribute to Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim

Many people are expressing their sorrows and showing sympathy for his family. They used showed how they loved him. His fans and supporters are in shock at the news of his death.

This is one of the worst things anyone had to experience. Losing someone you love forever tears you apart, and you can’t even control that feeling or do anything to save that person.

We wish him peace, and you all pray to his loved ones, fans, friends, and family.

May he rest in peace!!

