Lamar Jackson contract extension ? Ravens agree to 5-year extension worth $260 million with $185 million guaranteed

Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson finally completed the deal. Both Sides agrees after months of Dialogue, including public trade requests. Jackson got a handsome amount for his patience, and now he will stay with Baltimore with a record extension deal.

Lamar Jackson: Know about star NFL player

Lamar Jackson is a National Football League (NFL) football quarterback. He was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, and attended the University of Louisville, where he played college football.

Jackson was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, and he quickly made an impact in the league. In his first season, he played in all 16 games and started seven, finishing with 1,201 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He also rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns, making him the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 500 yards and throw for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Lamar Jackson: Massive contract extension with Ravens

If we look at this deal, This deal is about five years with a handsome amount of $260 million. He got the edge over Jalen Hurt’s extension; Hurt’s recently made a five-year deal on $255 million. After this contract extension, Lamar Jackson became the highest paid in NFL history.

Ian Rapoport makes a Tweet about this:

“It’s a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, the source said. The new highest-paid QB.”

Lamar Jackson: Carrer in a glance

Since joining the Ravens, Jackson has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He is known for his incredible speed and agility, as well as his strong arm and accurate passing ability.

In his rookie year, he took over as the starting quarterback in the middle of the season and led the Ravens to six wins in their final seven games, helping them secure a playoff berth.

In 2019, he had a breakout season, setting numerous NFL records and leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs. He was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) that year, becoming the youngest player ever to win the award.

Fans’ reaction over this massive extension with Baltimore:

Kyren Gibson

I hate Baltimore, but Lamar Jackson won this battle & I love it. Shutting sure folks up trying to clown him for representing himself, telling him just to play ball cause he ain’t smart enough! Now he is the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Miss me with the MICRO AGGRESSION.

Samuel Diamond

Within two days of each other, we got the Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers offseason drama over with. That has to be calm tonight, and we will focus on the draft for the next two days.

Read Also: Who is Micki Velton, Jerry Springer’s ex-wife ? legendary TV host dies aged 79