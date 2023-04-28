Is Henry Cavill in a relationship? Who is Henry Cavill Girlfriend Now?

Henry Cavill is a English actor.

Henry Cavill is well-recognized for his role as Charles Brandon in “The Tudors” (2007–2010) and as Superman in the “DC Extended Universe” (2013–2022) television series.

Henry Cavill will be seen in the “Argylle” and “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” upcoming films.

From 2019 to 2023, Henry Cavill appears as Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher” television series.

In 2001, Henry Cavill made his film debut with the “Laguna” film.

In 2002, Henry Cavill made his television debut with “The Inspector Lynley Mysteries” series.

Henry Cavill also appeared in the “Midsomer Murders”, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, and The Tudors television series.

Henry Cavill acted in many movies like The Count of Monte Cristo, Hellraiser: Hellworld, Whatever Works, The Cold Light of Day, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Enola Holmes 2, and more.

How old is Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill’s full name is Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill. Henry Cavill’s birth date is 5 May and his birth year is 1983. Henry Cavill’s age is 39 years.

Henry Cavill was born to his parents Marianne Cavill and Colin Cavill in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Henry Cavill has four siblings- Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill, Simon Cavill, Charlie Cavill, and Piers Cavill. Henry Cavill did his studies at St Michael’s Preparatory School and Stowe School.

Who is Henry Cavill Girlfriend Now?

The marital status of Henry Cavill is Single. Henry Cavill is in a relationship. Currently, Henry Cavill’s girlfriend is Natalie Viscuso.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their relationship official in April 2021. The couple has been in a relationship for two years. Before this, Henry Cavill made many girlfriends and dated many girls.

Henry Cavill Dating History

Henry Cavill has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities.

Henry Cavill was linked to English showjumper Ellen Whitaker in 2009. Two years later, Henry Cavill got engaged to Ellen Whitaker in 2011 and the couple called it quits a few months later, in August 2012.

Thereafter, Henry Cavill was linked to Gina Carano in 2012, after which, from October 2013 to December 2014, Henry Cavill and Gina Carano were in a relationship.

Henry Cavill dated Kaley Cuoco in Summer 2013.

Henry Cavill dated 19-year-old Tara King for 10 days in 2016, when Henry was 33.

Henry Cavill dated Lucy Cork in 2017. The couple met on the set of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.

